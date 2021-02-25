Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.58% of Synchrony Financial worth $117,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

NYSE SYF opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.