Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 86,430 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,430 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.91% of John Bean Technologies worth $105,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,754,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $148.94.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,471.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

