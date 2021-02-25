Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450,441 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of Valero Energy worth $105,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
VLO opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,604.47, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $78.62.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.
Valero Energy Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.