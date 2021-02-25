Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450,441 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of Valero Energy worth $105,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

VLO opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,604.47, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $78.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

