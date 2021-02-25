Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,960 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.01% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $103,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,244,000 after buying an additional 179,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $85.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

