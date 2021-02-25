Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,622,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 66,523 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 10.95% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $113,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,909,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,726,000 after buying an additional 197,226 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after buying an additional 310,461 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at $3,750,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

