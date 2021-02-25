Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,649,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182,719 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.46% of Graphic Packaging worth $112,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Grace Capital bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPK. UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

