Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,070,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,151 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Truist Financial worth $99,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $60.17 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

