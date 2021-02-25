Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $111.46 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,358,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,504 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $111,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,537,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 69,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.18.

Shares of RY stock opened at $89.35 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21. The company has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.811 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

