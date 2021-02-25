Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $112.29 Million Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,821,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,398 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.76% of Hillenbrand worth $112,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 76.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 46.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HI opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $48.18. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

HI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

