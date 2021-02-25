Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $113.66 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 998,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,744 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Fiserv worth $113,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,928,000 after purchasing an additional 84,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 45.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $119.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $121.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

