Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $96.85 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,058,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.80% of Ares Management worth $96,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HMI Capital LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,781,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,393,000 after purchasing an additional 189,142 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,736,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,041,000 after purchasing an additional 754,951 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,263,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,044,000 after purchasing an additional 42,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ares Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 108,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,267,639.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $2,351,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,056,728 shares of company stock worth $51,142,088. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NYSE:ARES opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 96.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

