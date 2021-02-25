Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,373,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.53% of Sealed Air worth $108,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1,241.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 63,854 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $5,504,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

SEE opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

