Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 311,454 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Dominion Energy worth $97,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,558.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

