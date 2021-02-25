Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 32,317 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.47% of ITT worth $97,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,197,000 after buying an additional 360,258 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,476,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,553,000 after buying an additional 2,265,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT opened at $83.45 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $84.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 17.85%.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

