Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.41% of Selective Insurance Group worth $96,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIGI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

SIGI opened at $69.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $70.74.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

