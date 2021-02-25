Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 151,527 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151,527 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Gilead Sciences worth $107,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $63.71 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average is $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.