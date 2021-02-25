Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 154,689 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154,689 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.90% of Nordson worth $105,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN opened at $196.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.21. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $216.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

