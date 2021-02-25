Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 178,270 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.31% of Chart Industries worth $97,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $143.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $158.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.