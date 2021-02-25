Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,424 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Global Payments worth $111,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,879.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,603,000 after purchasing an additional 650,183 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after purchasing an additional 417,686 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 699.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,176,000 after purchasing an additional 366,243 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,199,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,345,000 after purchasing an additional 331,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 89.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 684,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,618,000 after purchasing an additional 323,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,227 shares of company stock worth $15,032,241 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $204.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

