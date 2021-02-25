Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 70,106 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,066,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 70,106 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.54% of Juniper Networks worth $114,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.