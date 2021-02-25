AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAA) Shares Up 0.1%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAA)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $26.47. 5,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 1,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.