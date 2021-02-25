Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) CEO Sells $55,200.00 in Stock

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) CEO Earl R. Refsland sold 10,000 shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Earl R. Refsland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Earl R. Refsland sold 6,543 shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $39,519.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AHPI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 354.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

