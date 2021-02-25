Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) CEO Sells $55,200.00 in Stock

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) CEO Earl R. Refsland sold 10,000 shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Earl R. Refsland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 22nd, Earl R. Refsland sold 6,543 shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $39,519.72.
Shares of NASDAQ AHPI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
