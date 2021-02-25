Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 517,534 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Allison Transmission worth $63,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $38.04 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

