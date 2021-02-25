Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.05. 38,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 116,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 66,131 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 79,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

