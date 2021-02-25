Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 50,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,717. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

