Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.71.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.
In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of MDRX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 260,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,321. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
