Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $25,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $151.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.61. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $178.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,066 shares of company stock worth $4,996,673 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.