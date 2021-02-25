alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE) Trading Down 12.5%

alpha-En Co. (NASDAQ:ALPE) shares fell 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 10,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 19,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

alpha-En Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALPE)

alpha-En Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on developing technologies for manufacturing lithium metal for use in lightweight and high energy density batteries; and battery components and compounds of lithium. The company was formerly known as Avenue Entertainment Group, Inc and changed its name to alpha-En Corporation in July 2008.

