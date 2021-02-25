Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Capitalization Reaches $258.69 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00003081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $258.69 million and $182.68 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.54 or 0.00498951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00067396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00081696 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.58 or 0.00484503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00073169 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

