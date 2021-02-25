Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Suncoast Equity Management’s 8th Largest Position

Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.6% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $205,740,000. Natixis lifted its position in Alphabet by 186.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after buying an additional 82,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alphabet by 40.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,617,000 after buying an additional 67,275 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG traded down $53.18 on Thursday, hitting $2,041.99. The company had a trading volume of 60,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,935.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,712.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

