Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.3% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,713,000 after acquiring an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $24.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,071.06. The stock had a trading volume of 19,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,750. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,935.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,712.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

