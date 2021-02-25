Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.0% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock traded down $32.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,062.97. 29,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,750. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,935.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,712.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

