Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $38.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,045.05. 46,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,344. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,926.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,706.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

