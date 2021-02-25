Alphatec (ATEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

In other Alphatec news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

