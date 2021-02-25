AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$17.75 and last traded at C$19.72, with a volume of 968663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 80.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALA shares. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Monday, December 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.04.

The company has a market cap of C$5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.10.

About AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

