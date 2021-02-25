Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 160.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.41. 13,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,855. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

