Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $90,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.94. The stock had a trading volume of 202,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,580. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average is $76.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

