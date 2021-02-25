Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $38.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,045.05. 46,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,344. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,926.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,706.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

