Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.0% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.66. 84,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,012. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.38. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

