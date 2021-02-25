Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 18,391 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,391 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.5% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,883,805. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

