Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 485 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,143 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.6% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after purchasing an additional 270,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $262.03. 422,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,131,775. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.36. The stock has a market cap of $746.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $17,246,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,474,333 shares of company stock worth $398,025,307. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.