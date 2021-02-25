Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 604 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.8% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.17. 9,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,355. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $249.92. The company has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.31 and its 200-day moving average is $222.86.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

