Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 631 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,745 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Target by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,104,000 after purchasing an additional 434,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Target by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,186,000 after purchasing an additional 436,897 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.72. The company had a trading volume of 64,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,644. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.