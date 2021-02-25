Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Million

Analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will announce $1.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.90 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Altimmune posted sales of $580,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 187.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $7.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $8.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $205.33 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $459.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Get Altimmune alerts:

ALT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

ALT stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the third quarter worth $193,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Altimmune by 19,031.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 54,810 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the third quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in Altimmune by 220.6% during the third quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 32,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 22,283 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.