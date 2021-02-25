Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 price target (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:AIF traded up C$5.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$54.58. 453,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.80. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$33.41 and a 52-week high of C$61.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.34.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

