Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Altus Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Altus Group from $47.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

ASGTF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.87. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

