Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Altus Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.67.

Shares of Altus Group stock traded up C$6.79 on Thursday, hitting C$55.88. 390,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,789. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$33.41 and a 12-month high of C$61.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 136.74.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

