Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Raised to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$52.00. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.67.

Shares of TSE AIF traded up C$6.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$55.88. 390,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,789. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$33.41 and a twelve month high of C$61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.74.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

