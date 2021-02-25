AltynGold (LON:ALTN) Shares Gap Down to $124.00

Shares of AltynGold plc (LON:ALTN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.62), but opened at GBX 120 ($1.57). AltynGold shares last traded at GBX 118.69 ($1.55), with a volume of 21,705 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £31.98 million and a P/E ratio of 52.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.

AltynGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold dorÃ© properties that contain gold and silver mineral deposits in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Its flagship asset is the Sekisovskoye gold mine located in North East Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Altyn Plc and changed its name to AltynGold plc in December 2020.

