Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.11

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS AWCMY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,427. Alumina has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Alumina alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.